Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urges BJP not to hand over Dimoria LAC to AGP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dimoria Committee of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal has sent a memorandum to BJP president NitinNavin urging that the newly created Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) should not be handed over to the AsomGanaParishad (AGP).

In the memorandum, VHP stated that the people of Dimoria are pleased with the creation of the new constituency, which they say recognises the long struggle of indigenous residents against illegal settlers in the tribal belt areas of Dimoria in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The organisation alleged that some AGP leaders have been acting as "protectors" of evicted illegal settlers and have allegedly helped them attempt to re-occupy land in areas such as Kochutoli.

According to the memorandum, Dimoria is a "predominantly Hindu constituency" with more than 90 percent Hindu voters and a strong base for the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) across all 15 panchayats and three GMC wards in the area. VHP also pointed out that during the 2024 LokSabha elections, the constituency reportedly gave the highest lead of around 56,000 votes in favour of BJP candidate BijuliKalitaMedhi among the ten LACs under the Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal burn effigy of Muhammad Yunus