BJP leaders meet ECI’s full commission on Assam Visit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the full bench of the Election Commission of India in Guwahati on Tuesday and urged the constitutional body to conduct the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections before Rongali Bihu.

In a communiqué, BJP state spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi stated that the Election Commission (EC) delegation, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in the state to review preparedness for the upcoming polls. Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi and Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Anurag Goel accompanied him during the discussions with political parties.

Representatives of several parties, including the Indian National Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the Bodoland People's Front, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the United People's Party Liberal, also placed their submissions before the Commission.

On behalf of the BJP, Member of Parliament and State Election Committee convenor Pradan Baruah, Education Minister and Election Manifesto Committee convenor Siddhartha Bhattacharya and State Election Cell convenor Dhrubajyoti Dauka represented the party. They informed the Commission that Assam currently enjoyed improved road infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and a stable law and order situation, and appealed for the electoral process to be completed across the state within a short and consolidated timeframe ahead of the Rongali Bihu festivities.

