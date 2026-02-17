Assam: Chief Election Commissioner in State to take Stock of Poll Preparedness

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi arrived in Guwahati today on a three-day visit to take stock of the preparedness of the Assembly election, 2026. A high-level team of officials accompanied them. The full commission will hold discussions with all stakeholders in the state.

According to Assam Election Department sources, the full commission of the ECI will hold meetings with recognized national and regional political parties on Tuesday. Later in the day, they will hold meetings with the district commissioners, senior superintendents of police, inspectors general of police, deputy inspectors general of police, and others. On February 18, the ECI will hold meetings with different enforcement agencies, followed by meetings with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the state police officer in charge, the nodal officer of the CAPF, the Assam Chief Secretary, and the DGP, Assam. In the afternoon, they will address the media.

The full election commission visits every poll-bound state and takes stock of election preparedness, including the deployment of security forces.

The 2021 general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly was held in three phases – on March 27, April 1, and April 6 – before the Rongali Bihu. The counting of votes took place on May 2.

The final photo electoral roll has been published in the state on February 10, 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

