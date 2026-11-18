STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP on Tuesday attributed the state's growing cultural recognition and emerging concert economy to what it described as an atmosphere of peace and stability under the BJP government, saying these developments had opened new avenues for tourism, investment and economic growth.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Kishore Kumar Bhattacharyya said Assam was gradually realising the vision of cultural icons Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who had envisioned taking Assamese language, heritage and cultural identity to the global stage.

He credited the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership with creating an environment in which different ethnic communities could preserve and showcase their cultural identities.

Bhattacharyya cited the 2023 Bihu performance featuring nearly 11,000 artistes at Sarusajai Stadium in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jhumoir Binandini presentation in 2025 and the international recognition received by the Bodo community's Bagurumba dance in 2026.

He also referred to the performance of the traditional Rimso Kerung dance by 15,000 folk artistes at KASA Stadium in Diphu on Monday, marking the 75th anniversary of Karbi Anglong Day, which secured a place in the Guinness World Records.

Turning to the economic potential of cultural events, he said Assam's tourism and entertainment sectors had gained visibility through major international concerts. He described the concert economy as an emerging economic opportunity capable of generating business across hospitality, transportation, food services and local enterprises.

Citing the Post Malone concert held in Assam a few months ago, Bhattacharyya claimed that it attracted around 20,000 music enthusiasts, nearly 53 per cent of whom travelled from about 200 cities and towns across the country. He said the event generated an estimated business turnover of Rs 43 crore, while the state government mobilised nearly Rs 5 crore in revenue in a single day.

He also pointed to the Guns N' Roses concert scheduled at Khanapara in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 17, as another opportunity to position Assam as a destination for international entertainment events.

Bhattacharyya said large-scale concerts could generate employment, increase visitor spending, support local businesses and attract private investment, adding that Assam was moving towards a development model combining peace, cultural identity, tourism and economic growth.