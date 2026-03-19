BJP Lists 10 Years of Assam Development Ahead of Assembly Polls

With the Assam Assembly Election 2026 drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone on the offensive, asking voters to weigh six decades of Congress rule against ten years of development under the BJP-led NDA government.
BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi made the pitch to the media on Wednesday, calling the past decade a "remarkable period" of holistic development for the state.
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Medhi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent engagement with Assam — along with visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah — for accelerating infrastructure growth across the state.
He cited the construction of around 65,000 kilometres of roads over the past ten years and 1,330 bridges in the last five years alone. He also noted that several highways have been upgraded to the point where they can handle emergency aircraft landings.
On March 13, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a high-speed corridor project in Silchar, involving an investment of Rs 22,864 crore. Nine bridges over the Brahmaputra River have already been completed, while the Kaziranga elevated corridor, a proposed Ring Road, and the Gohpur–Numaligarh tunnel are currently under construction.
In the health sector, Medhi said 15 medical colleges have been completed under the BJP government, along with the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state.
He added that foundation stones for healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore were recently laid by Amit Shah, and that more than 16,500 children have received life-saving heart surgeries under government initiatives.
Addressing one of Assam's most persistent challenges, Medhi said over 2,000 kilometres of embankments have been constructed in the past five years.
He claimed this has resulted in significantly fewer embankment breaches during flood season compared to earlier years — a point he described as a tangible improvement in the lives of people living in flood-prone areas.
The BJP spokesperson also highlighted Mission Basundhara, under which land pattas have been distributed to 4.5 lakh indigenous families.
He further noted that land rights have been extended to tea garden workers — addressing what he described as a long-standing issue that had gone unresolved for decades under previous governments.
Medhi closed his address with a note of confidence, saying that the people of Assam would once again back the BJP-led NDA government in recognition of its development record.
The party's pitch positions the election as a direct referendum on its decade in power — and a contrast with what it characterises as the Congress era's track record.