BJP Lists 10 Years of Assam Development Ahead of Assembly Polls

Medhi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent engagement with Assam — along with visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah — for accelerating infrastructure growth across the state.

He cited the construction of around 65,000 kilometres of roads over the past ten years and 1,330 bridges in the last five years alone. He also noted that several highways have been upgraded to the point where they can handle emergency aircraft landings.

On March 13, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a high-speed corridor project in Silchar, involving an investment of Rs 22,864 crore. Nine bridges over the Brahmaputra River have already been completed, while the Kaziranga elevated corridor, a proposed Ring Road, and the Gohpur–Numaligarh tunnel are currently under construction.