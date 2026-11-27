STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP on Thursday observed the 12th Constitution Gaurav Diwas with a programme at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, highlighting the importance of constitutional values and launching a sharp attack on the Congress over its alleged record of undermining democratic institutions.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Dilip Saikia said the initiative to celebrate Constitution Gaurav Diwas was launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in 2015 to promote awareness about the ideals, values and principles of the Indian Constitution.

Accusing the Congress of violating constitutional principles, Saikia referred to the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, when opposition leaders were arrested, press censorship was imposed and fundamental rights were curtailed. He also raised questions over the 42nd Constitutional Amendment and the supersession of senior judges during Congress rule.

He urged the younger generation to play an active role in protecting democracy and strengthening constitutional institutions.