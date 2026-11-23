STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will organise a 'Save Constitution Padayatra' (Samvidhan Raksha Padayatra) in Guwahati on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day, as part of the nationwide 'Save Vote, Save Country' campaign led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

APCC co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan announced the programme at a press conference held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday, accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of undermining democracy and constitutional institutions.

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