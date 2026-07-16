BJP MLA Tuliram Ronghang raises Pineapple Farmers’ woes in Assam Assembly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: BJP MLA from Rongkhang, Tuliram Ronghang, drew the attention of the state government to the plight of pineapple farmers of Kekang-Adong in the Karbi Anglong district in the Assembly today. The MLA cited the report of The Sentinel’s report published on July 13 under the headline ‘Plummeting prices deal a blow to Kekang-Adong pineapple farmers’.

The MLA said that 60% of the cultivation in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts consists of horticultural crops. “Theirs is truly organic cultivation. Without getting remunerative prices, the farmers have been facing crises. If the government sets up food processing units in the two hill districts, the farmers will benefit.”

Also Read: Assam: Plunging Prices Leave Kekang-Adong Pineapple Farmers in Distress