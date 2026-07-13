Assam: Plunging Prices Leave Kekang-Adong Pineapple Farmers in Distress

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kekang–Adong in the Karbi Anglong district is popularly known as the “capital of pineapples”. The region is the largest producer of pineapples in the district. Vast plantations of pineapples and oranges have enabled many families in the hilly district to earn a livelihood. Besides sustaining households, the cultivation and trade of these fruits provide direct and indirect employment to numerous families across the district. However, this season, unfavourable weather has caused heavy losses for farmers.

About four kilometres south of Lawanghat on National Highway 39 lies the lush green expanse of pineapple fields in Kekang–Adong. Lawanghat has now emerged as a major pineapple market. However, it is the middlemen, rather than the farmers, who are making the biggest profits.

In the 1990s, the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council jointly established a fruit processing centre worth several crores of rupees to manufacture products such as jams, jellies, and other processed foods from pineapples. Karbi insurgents took over the unit before production could begin, despite its modern machinery. As a result, the factory was shut down and has remained non-functional ever since.

Today, almost every household in Kekang–Adong has mature pineapple plants in their gardens. The pineapples from the region are known for their unique taste and are transported to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Upper Assam, Lower Assam, and many other places. The sweet aroma of ripe pineapples now fills the hills of Karbi Anglong, and the fruit is supplied to different parts of the state.

Despite the abundant harvest, farmers have suffered significant losses this year due to adverse weather conditions. Pineapple prices have dropped sharply. A pair of pineapples that earlier sold for around Rs 50 is now being sold for only Rs 25–30. The decline in pineapple prices has significantly impacted the livelihoods of families in this hilly region, who rely heavily on pineapple cultivation.

Traders from various parts of Assam visit the area to purchase pineapples. Taking advantage of the weather-related difficulties, middlemen have been making substantial profits.

Concerned citizens have urged the Assam Government to revive the long-defunct fruit processing centre by installing modern machinery so that it can process the local produce, strengthen farmers’ incomes, and reduce their dependence on middlemen.

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