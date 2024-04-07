BJP moves Chief Electoral Officer Assam against news report

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam committee of the BJP moved the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, requesting that it take immediate and appropriate action against a staff reporter of an Assamese daily and restrain him (the staff reporter) from publishing such false news in the future.

In a complaint lodged before the office of the CEO, Assam, state BJP’s legal cell advisor Jayanta Kumar Goswami said that a news item, under the credit line of a staff reporter, published by an Assamese daily made a statement that “a secret meeting was held between the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Aminul Islam, a candidate of Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency from AIUDF, in the Conference Hall in the office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon, on April 4, 2024. It is stated that the said statement made by the staff reporter is a false, fabricated, and concocted statement as no such meeting was held… Such a false and fabricated statement may not just disrepute the image of the honour of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, but also disrepute the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which may ultimately affect the result of the forthcoming Lak Sabha Election.’

The complaint said, “At the same time, such a false statement made and published is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha Election, 2024, and in violation of various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 171(G) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

