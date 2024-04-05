Fake social media post forging Assam CM’s signature: BJP files FIR

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The convener of the State BJP’s legal cell, Jayanta Kumar Goswami, lodged a complaint with the Basistha Police station today against some unidentified people who are out to ‘defame’ Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll.

It seems that with electioneering reaching its crescendo in the state, unscrupulous people are also working overtime to defame political leaders and parties in order to ensure electoral benefits to the party or parties of their choice. According to the FIR, a section of unidentified miscreants posted a message on social media by forging the signature of the Chief Minister. The English rendering of the fake message in Assamese addressed to the BJP workers asked the BJP workers to take note of the time of each and every voter coming to cast their franchise. “With the help of technology (AI), I will find out who voted for whom. We will deprive all those who will not vote for the BJP of the benefits of the schemes they are getting, besides depriving them of such benefits in the future as well,” a rendering of the message said. Jayanta Kumar Goswami requested the police identify the culprits and bring them under the book.

