BJP Pays Tribute to Mahapurush Madhavdev, Hailing His Enduring Legacy in Assam’s Vaishnavite Reform Movement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP president Dilip Saikia on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhavdev on his Tirobhav Tithi, describing him as the foremost disciple of Mahapurush Sri Sri Sankardev and a principal propagator of the Vaishnavite faith in Assam.

Saikia said Madhavdev played a crucial role in translating Sankardev’s vision of Ek-Sarana-Nam-Dharma into practice and in promoting social harmony and unity among different sections of society.

He said Vaishnavism was not merely a religious doctrine but a reformative movement aimed at challenging caste and social discrimination, fostering harmony among communities and establishing a social order based on equal dignity. Saikia highlighted Madhavdev’s contributions as a scholar, writer, dramatist and singer. He said works such as Rajasuya Yajna and Janma Rahasya, along with his immortal creation Namghosa and nearly 200 Borgeets, had made an enduring contribution to Assam’s literary and cultural heritage.

He said the relevance of Madhavdev’s teachings and creations remained undiminished even centuries after his demise, with their study, practice and propagation continuing to grow.

Saikia said Assamese society would become stronger if it followed the path shown by Sankardev and Madhavdev. He said the state BJP remembered Madhavdev on his Tirobhav Tithi in this spirit.

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