Tinsukia Samiti to Host Open Quiz on Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s Birth Anniversary

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TINSUKIA: On the occasion of the 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the Tinsukia Kendriya Gurujayanti Udjapan Samiti, in association with Gelapukhuri Nutan Namghar, will organise an open quiz competition on August 23 (Sunday).

The competition will feature eight cash prizes, along with trophies and certificates for participants from different parts of Assam.

Interested participants are requested to contact the organisers at 88110-73234 for further details and registration.

Also Read: Assam: 576th Abirbhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev celebrated near North Lakhimpur town