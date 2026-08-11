BJP praises Assam government’s flood response, SDRF operations

GUWAHATI: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Dr Zafreen Mehjabin praised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government for its response to the 2026 floods, particularly the strengthening of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and mobilisation of rescue resources.

According to official flood reports, more than 1.6 lakh people across 15 districts had been affected, with 481 villages submerged as of August 7.

Mehjabin said the scale of the floods required a swift and well-equipped response. She highlighted the SDRF’s rescue operations between July 19 and August 8, during which it rescued 15,085 people across Sivasagar, Charaideu, Jorhat and Golaghat. The force rescued 10,573 people in Sivasagar, 3,006 in Charaideu, 1,128 in Jorhat and 378 in Golaghat. During the period, the SDRF also rescued 184 animals and recovered 16 bodies.

Mehjabin particularly appreciated the government’s induction of 40 high-speed rescue boats before the flood season, describing it as an important preparedness measure for flood-prone areas where rising waters can quickly disrupt road connectivity and isolate communities.

She said the government had adopted an anticipatory approach to disaster management by strengthening the SDRF, increasing rescue equipment, improving mobility and positioning resources for rapid deployment.

Mehjabin also commended SDRF personnel, district administrations, police and other emergency-response agencies for their efforts in difficult conditions. She said the rescue of more than 15,000 people demonstrated the operational capacity developed on the ground. She added that while floods remained a major challenge for Assam, stronger disaster-response infrastructure would contribute to building a more resilient and disaster-ready state, a press release said.

Also Read: IMCT awaits Assam’s flood damage memorandum before advising Centre on rehab package