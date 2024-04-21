BJP publishes Assamese version of poll manifesto in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP, Assam Pradesh, published the Assamese version of its manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan at Basistha today. State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita released the manifesto.

Speaking to the media at the programme, Kalita said, "The voters of the five parliamentary constituencies that went to polls on April 19 extended unprecedented support to the BJP candidates. According to our own assessment, we are sure to win all five constituencies by huge margins. We are ready for the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha poll now. This time, the BJP will sweep and make the opposition draw blank in all 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state."

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the state BJP's co-in-charge Pawan Sharma, media convener Dewan Dhurubajyoti Maral, and others were present at the programme. Over 150 leaders from the Congress, other parties, and organisations joined the BJP at the programme."

