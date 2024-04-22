BJP received support from both majority and minority, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Poll fever in second phase reaches its peak

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With just three days remaining for campaigning in the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in the state, poll fever has reached its peak in the five parliamentary constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon. The campaigning in the second phase will end at 5 p.m. on April 24 (Wednesday).

The polling in the second phase will take place on April 26, after the first phase of elections, which passed off peacefully in the state on April 19.

Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed rallies at several places in the Diphu parliamentary constituency. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a rally, the CM said that the BJP managed to get the support of both the majority and the minority in the first phase of the election. He said, "The election in Binnakandi LAC was held during the first phase. We will get 80,000 to 90,000 votes in this constituency, which is dominated by the minority community. Without the support of the minority community, we would not have gotten so many votes. In this election, we have received the support of the majority as well as the minority. During the tenure of Modiji, both the majority and the minority have benefited, as the development mantra of Modiji was 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.' So, all have voted in favour of Modiji, as they want him to become the prime minister for the third time."

The Binnakandi LAC is under the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency, and polling was done in the first phase.

After the first phase, the CM commented for the first time on Jorhat parliamentary constituency, saying, "We will win by a margin of at least two lakh. I have not made any mistake in reading the mind-set of the people of Jorhat."

He further said that there is no contest for the BJP in the eleven parliamentary seats. There was some contest in the two seats of Nagaon and Karimganj, but now both are under our control. In the other two seats, the contest was with the AIUDF, not with Congress. After my campaign in Nagaon on the 23rd, our position in the seat will be better. As for Dhubri, I have not been there and will talk about it later."

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika campaigned in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency in support of BJP candidate Suresh Borah. Two other cabinet ministers, Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, campaigned in the Karimganj parliamentary constituency for BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah. BPF candidate Durgadas Boro campaigned in different parts of the Darrang-Udalguri constituency.

