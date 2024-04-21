Post-polling calculations on Campaigning in full swing for Phase II of Lok Sabha election in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After the conclusion of the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election in the state, political parties and their candidates have started calculating their chances in the five seats, even as they embarked on a marathon round of electioneering to woo the voters for the second phase.

The second phase of polling will be held in Nagaon, Diphu, Darrang-Udalguri, Karimganj, and Silchar parliamentary constituencies on April 26.

In the first phase of polling in five parliamentary constituencies, there was a good battle that took place between candidates, but all eyes were centred on the Jorhat seat, where the two Gogois—Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress and Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP—were locked in a battle for the high-stakes seat. The Jorhat seat was regarded as a question of prestige for both parties—the Grand Old Party and the Saffron Party.

Speaking to the media today after the completion of the first phase of polling, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are 100% sure of winning all five seats for which polling was conducted yesterday. Now the second phase is going to be held, in which the contest for the Nagaon and Karimganj seats will be tough. But we will win both seats. In the remaining three seats of Silchar, Diphu, and Darrang-Udalguri, we will comfortably win.”

Meanwhile, the CM took to social media platforms to declare, “My feedback - 1st Phase of voting in Assam was phenomenal. 5/5 seats are now firmly with Adarniya @narendramodiJi. The momentum for the BJP is much bigger than we expected. In Phase 2 also we will be winning all the 5 seats.”

On the other hand, Gaurav Gogoi also took to his social media handle to post a video clip in which he said, “Whatever the result, it will be known on June 4. But this time, the people of Jorhat have conveyed a clear and powerful message. The message is in favour of Indian democracy and the culture of our country. Another message that was conveyed is against communal politics and ill-gotten gains.”

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also commented before the media, “There is no confusion that we will win five of the five Lok Sabha seats in the first phase.”

The CM held a string of rallies in the Barak Valley, where he addressed huge gatherings at all the venues. After participating in the election rallies in the Barak Valley, the CM wrote on X, “The distance between Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys has been bridged by the people-friendly policies of our government.”

At the same time, AGP ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta campaigned for the BJP candidate for the Darrang-Udalguri seat, Dilip Saikia. Later, talking to the media, Bora said, “Dilip Saikia will surely win the seat.”

Also, BTR chief Pramod Boro took to the campaign trail in favour of Dilip Saikia. He addressed poll rallies in the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency.

On the same day today, APCC president Bhupen Borah also took part in several rallies in support of Congress candidate for the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency, Garjan Mashahary.

