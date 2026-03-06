BJP Says Assam Opposition Is "Virtually Absent" After No-Contest Rajya Sabha Election

The Assam BJP has declared that the state's politics has become "almost opposition-less," pointing to the recent Rajya Sabha election — in which no opposition party filed a single nomination paper — as proof that the much-discussed anti-BJP alliance exists more in media headlines than in political reality.

State BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi made the remarks in a statement, saying the opposition's inaction during the Rajya Sabha election laid bare the true state of unity among parties that have been publicly projecting a joint front.

