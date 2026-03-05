Assam NDA candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: Candidates of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday filed their nominations for three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam ahead of the upcoming biennial elections.
The nominations were submitted by Assam BJP leaders Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, along with Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal and NDA candidate.
The candidates filed their papers in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Boro appealed to legislators across party lines to support his candidature in the upcoming election.
“I have filed my nomination, and appeal to MLAs from all parties to extend their support and vote in favour of the UPPL candidate,” he said.
Boro also said that the party has begun preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections in the region. According to him, organisational work is underway in around 15 constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area as well as in a few seats outside it.
“Preparations are underway for the Assembly elections in the 15 constituencies within the council area as well as in a few seats outside it. After today’s nomination programme, we will decide our next course of action,” he added.
The Rajya Sabha elections in Assam are being held as the terms of sitting members Rameswar Teli, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan are set to end on April 9.
Thursday was the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 6, while the last date for withdrawal is March 9. Polling will be held on March 16 and counting of votes will take place the same day at 5 pm, with the entire election process expected to conclude by March 20.
The elections will fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana — where the terms of sitting members are scheduled to end in April 2026.