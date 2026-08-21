BJP slams Shillong protest violence, urges Meghalaya to protect Assam tourists and taxi drivers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP on Thursday condemned the violent incidents reported in Shillong during a protest by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and urged the Meghalaya Government to ensure the safety of tourists and taxi drivers from Assam.

Speaking to the media at BJP headquarters, media panelist Ashish Bharali said attacks allegedly carried out by miscreants against tourists and vehicles were unacceptable and could adversely affect relations between Assam and Meghalaya.

Bharali demanded the arrest and strict punishment of those responsible for the violence. He said Assam continued to share a strong emotional bond with Meghalaya and expressed concern that such incidents could affect the longstanding sense of unity and fraternity between the two neighbouring states.

The BJP also urged the Meghalaya Government to address concerns raised by Assam vehicle drivers, who had alleged attacks on vehicles from the state and inadequate police action despite repeated complaints.

Bharali said both state governments should take immediate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and security of taxi drivers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya. He also warned that inadequate security for tourists could adversely affect Meghalaya’s tourism sector.

The state BJP appealed to vehicle drivers protesting in Assam over the incident to maintain peace and ensure that there were no retaliatory incidents in the state. BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi was also present at the press conference.

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