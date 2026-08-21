East Khasi Hills administration revokes KSU sit-in protest permission after violent black-flag bike rally

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration revoked permission for the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) to hold a sit-in protest after alleged violations of conditions imposed for its black-flag bike rally.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the permission was withdrawn following reports of vandalism, arson and assaults during Wednesday's rally. He warned that any gathering held thereafter would amount to an unlawful assembly.

Baranwal said the administration and police had earlier communicated with the KSU and received assurances that the bike rally would remain peaceful.

The development came amid heightened tension in Shillong following the violence during the rally and the subsequent arrest of senior KSU leaders.

However, former KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said the organisation would continue its agitation and press the Government to implement its demands. He said the decision was taken after the KSU's current Central Executive Committee discussed the situation following the arrest of its senior leaders.

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