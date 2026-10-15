BJP Stages Jan Jagaran Rally in Guwahati to Protest 'Anti-National Activities'

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh BJP organised a Jan Jagaran Rally in Guwahati on Wednesday, drawing a large gathering of party workers and supporters to protest against what the party described as anti-national activities by the Congress and other parties associated with the INDI Alliance. The rally began at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground and proceeded to the Jyoti-Bishnu International Art Centre. The rally was led by State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia said the rally aimed to strengthen democracy, protect national interests and counter forces that the BJP alleges are working against the country. He accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to undermine constitutional institutions and diminish the prestige of the judiciary.

Questioning Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, Saikia asked why Gandhi had not submitted evidence to the President of India during their meeting, if he possessed proof to support his claims.

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