BJP's Jan Jagaran Processions Begin, Target Congress Over Electoral Roll Criticism

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched its statewide Jan Jagaran processions from Nalbari, accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of attempting to destabilise the country by opposing the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the massive turnout at a BJP rally in the state sent an unmistakable message to the Congress. He asserted that people would not tolerate attempts to undermine democracy and constitutional institutions.

The Chief Minister said the turnout reflected public support for the BJP and its position in the ongoing political debate over the electoral process and the Congress's criticism of democratic institutions.

"The massive turnout sends an unmistakable message to Congress: people will never tolerate attempts to undermine our democracy, intimidate our constitutional institutions, or compromise the sanctity of our electoral process," Sarma said.

He further asserted that the people's mandate was sacred and accused the Congress of attempting to challenge its legitimacy.

"The people's mandate is sacred. Congress has neither the right nor the authority to trample upon it," the Chief Minister said.

State BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the Nalbari procession was attended by state president and MP Dilip Saikia, state organisational secretary Ravindra Raju, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior leader Chandra Mohan Patowary and MLA Narayan Deka, among other party leaders and workers.

Bora said the campaign aimed to raise public awareness about electoral integrity and the credibility of constitutional institutions. She questioned the Congress's objections to election results, pointing out that the party and its allies had secured victories under the same Election Commission.

The statewide campaign will continue in Guwahati on October 14, followed by programmes in Silchar, Tezpur, Barpeta, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, among other places, until October 31.

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