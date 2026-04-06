BJP to Mark 46th Foundation Day Across 7 Lakh Booths Nationwide

The Bharatiya Janata Party will observe its 46th Foundation Day on April 6, with celebrations planned across more than seven lakh booths throughout the country, including over 30,000 booths in Assam.
State BJP President and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia announced the plans at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati on Sunday.
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Saikia said around 65 lakh BJP workers across Assam would hoist the party flag at their homes as part of the Foundation Day observance.
He reflected on the party's journey since its founding in 1980, tracing its origins to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which won just three seats in the 1952 general elections before the BJP grew to win 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
He paid tribute to founding figures including Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the late leader Sushma Swaraj.
With Assam heading to the polls on April 9, Saikia said the large turnout at recent campaign rallies was a clear sign that the BJP-led alliance is on course to form the government for a third consecutive term.
He expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's campaigning efforts, as well as for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their active participation in election rallies across the state.
"The presence of national leaders has significantly boosted the morale of both party workers and the general public," he said.
Saikia also hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of spreading misinformation and making what he called fabricated allegations against Chief Minister Sarma's family.
He specifically refuted claims made by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, describing them as entirely false.
Saikia further alleged that Congress was using artificial intelligence-driven propaganda to mislead voters in Assam, calling it a sign of the party's "intellectual and political decline."
He expressed confidence that voters in Assam would reject what he termed the Congress's "negative campaigning" and return the BJP to power with a clear majority.