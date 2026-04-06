BJP to Mark 46th Foundation Day Across 7 Lakh Booths Nationwide

Saikia said around 65 lakh BJP workers across Assam would hoist the party flag at their homes as part of the Foundation Day observance.

He reflected on the party's journey since its founding in 1980, tracing its origins to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which won just three seats in the 1952 general elections before the BJP grew to win 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He paid tribute to founding figures including Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the late leader Sushma Swaraj.