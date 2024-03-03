BJP to reach beneficiaries of schemes from March 3-6 in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From March 3 to 6, the State BJP will start its drive for the setting up of its ties with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the state and the central government. During the drive, the party will ascertain if the target beneficiaries of the schemes get the benefits or not.

The party will also interact with them to know their reactions to the welfare schemes. According to an office-bearer of the party, the BJP has prepared a list of 23 crore scheme beneficiaries in the country, and 25 lakh party workers will go to their houses. In Assam, the party prepared a list of 20 beneficiaries, and 75,000 party workers will go to the houses of the beneficiaries during the drive. The party will also hand over to the beneficiaries a letter from the Prime Minister, besides recording their opinions regarding the schemes. The state BJP has formed a three-member committee to ensure the smooth accomplishment of the drive.

The party has also formed 14 sub-committees with a convener and two co-conveners from each Legislative Assembly constituency.

Also Read: Assam: BJP Unveils Key Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Assam