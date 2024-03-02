Assam: BJP Unveils Key Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the list highlights influential figures from Assam. The lineup features important individuals targeting 11 key districts across the region.
In the list, assembled to represent the BJP’s strong influence in this area, you'll find several names tipped to vie for crucial electorates. We see big names like Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Guwahati, Sarbananda Sonowal for Dibrugarh, and Ranjit Dutta for Sonitpur. The party's goal is to win these districts and strengthen its place in Assam.
With robust candidates spread around Assam, BJP is confident about its chances of success. The party plans to compete for 11 of the available 14 seats, pointing out its dedication to the region's political scene.
As for electoral alliances, two constituencies—Barpeta and Dhubri—go to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Meanwhile, one seat in Kokrajhar is assigned to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Strong teamwork underpins the BJP's strategy to create a unified group for the forthcoming vote.
Bhabesh Kalita, the state's BJP leader, is ready for the election and shared details about the party's proactive strategy. This includes forming state-level and constituency-specific groups. Also, a preliminary candidate list is in the works, an organized plan that now awaits the green light.
Kalita, when asked about the Guwahati spot, stated the party's resolve to keep tradition by nominating a woman. To keep the mystery, he didn't give away the candidate's name before list's official announcement. He did state, though, that the BJP would keep the practice of providing the Guwahati spot to a woman who truly deserves it.
With the BJP's first candidate list out, an intense campaign is about to kick off. They're just waiting for the Election Commission to announce the official election dates. Their smart strategy and strong partnerships underline the party's desire for a solid win in Assam's 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
