BJP Unveils 10-Million-Sapling Drive as Assam Reclaims Forest Land and Restores Elephant Corridors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the eve of World Environment Day, the state BJP highlighted a series of major conservation achievements and announced an ambitious statewide plantation campaign aimed at strengthening Assam’s ecological future.

Addressing the media, State BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi said that more than 25,000 acres of forest land have been reclaimed from illegal encroachment across Assam over the past five years. He noted that eviction drives carried out in November last year in the Dahikata Reserved Forest of Goalpara resulted in the removal of nearly 600 encroachers and the recovery of around 1,150 bighas of forest land.

According to Medhi, subsequent afforestation and ecological restoration efforts have led to the gradual return of wildlife to the reclaimed areas. The recovery of the Dahikata and Bandarmatha Reserved Forests has also reopened crucial elephant corridors, helping reduce human-elephant conflict and facilitating the free movement of wild elephants.

Similar restoration initiatives have been undertaken in the Rengma Reserved Forest in Golaghat district, where around 153 hectares of land have been recovered and extensive plantation work launched.

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