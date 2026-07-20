BJP’s Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Drive Nears Completion in Assam, 27 of 39 Districts Covered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been successfully conducting the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan” across all 39 organisational districts of the state. The extensive training initiative, which commenced on July 5, has so far been successfully concluded in 27 organisational districts. The two-day residential training programmes have witnessed the participation of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and state office-bearers. More than 4,000 district- and state-level party functionaries have actively participated in the training programmes, reflecting the party’s continued emphasis on cadre development, ideological orientation and organisational excellence.

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