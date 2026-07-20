Guwahati

BJP’s Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Drive Nears Completion in Assam, 27 of 39 Districts Covered

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been successfully conducting the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan” across all 39 organisational districts of the state.
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been successfully conducting the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan” across all 39 organisational districts of the state. The extensive training initiative, which commenced on July 5, has so far been successfully concluded in 27 organisational districts. The two-day residential training programmes have witnessed the participation of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and state office-bearers. More than 4,000 district- and state-level party functionaries have actively participated in the training programmes, reflecting the party’s continued emphasis on cadre development, ideological orientation and organisational excellence.

Also Read: BJP’s ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan’ Trains 24,000 Karyakartas Across Assam Mandals

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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan
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