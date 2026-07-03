BJP’s ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan’ Trains 24,000 Karyakartas Across Assam Mandals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party, under its flagship ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan’ (Mega Training Campaign), has been successfully conducting training programmes from June 15 at the Mandal level across various districts of the State. These programmes has been organised at the District level as well and will continue till July 5.

During this period, the anticipated attendance across the 219 completed Mandal-level training programmes stood at 26,280 participants. Against this projection, an impressive 24,000 Karyakartas actively participated in the training sessions. Furthermore, 20,583 participants stayed overnight at the respective training centres, ensuring their full participation in the entire duration of the programme. Subsequently, the District-level phase of the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha-Abhiyan’ will be conducted from July 6 to July 30, 2026.

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