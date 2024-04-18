Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma concludes election campaign in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Amid rain and thunder, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded the election campaign for the first phase scheduled to be held on April 19, with a massive road show in the historically significant town of Sivasagar on Wednesday.

Speaing on the occasion, Sarma said, “The five constituencies which will go for election in the first phase, BJP will come out as victorious in all 5 seats with a great majority.”

Sarma further said, “With everyone’s blessings Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.”

For the Jorhat seat, Lok Sabha’s deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a direct contest with sitting BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi with a keen fight likely on the cards.

