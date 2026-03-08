BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Assam CM Connects with 10 Lakh People in 6 Days

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ has evolved into a powerful expression of the aspirations, trust, and hopes of the people of Assam. As the yatra moves across the state, it is receiving overwhelming affection and unprecedented public support, reflecting the people’s confidence in the development and governance delivered over the past decade. The journey, which began from the historic town of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, has been witnessing grand welcomes wherever the convoy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaches. The streets of Assam are resonating with slogans like “Ahise-Ahise Himanta Ahise” and “Axomor Suraksha, Bikaxor Pratigya,” which have now become the voice of the masses across the state.

During the yatra, emotional scenes are unfolding at several locations as people wait for hours just to catch a glimpse of the chief minister. Children greet him with excitement, calling him “Mama”, while mothers and women offer their blessings with affection. The chief minister warmly interacts with children and elders, strengthening the bond of trust between leadership and the people while reiterating his resolve to protect Assam and drive out illegal infiltrators.

The yatra has so far covered 23 Assembly constituencies across 8 districts. The chief minister has presented 754 programmes in total. More than 10 lakh people extended their blessings. Within just six days, the yatra witnessed participation from over 10 lakh people and covered nearly 625 kilometres.

Welfare initiatives like the Orunodoi scheme and Nijut Moina scheme have also empowered women and encouraged girls’ education. Many beneficiaries, especially women, have met the Chief Minister during the yatra to express gratitude, sharing how these initiatives have positively transformed their lives, a press release stated.

