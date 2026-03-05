BJP's Jana Ashirwad Yatra Gets Strong Public Response, Says Assam Party

The Assam BJP on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the people of the state while claiming that its ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra has received an overwhelming public response across its route.

State BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the Yatra, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and joined by State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, has drawn large gatherings at every stop.