BJP's Jana Ashirwad Yatra Gets Strong Public Response, Says Assam Party

The Assam BJP on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the people of the state while claiming that its ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra has received an overwhelming public response across its route.
State BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the Yatra, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and joined by State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, has drawn large gatherings at every stop.
Bora claimed that people along the Yatra route have expressed support for Chief Minister Sarma's continuation in office and appreciation for the BJP government's development work over the past five years.
She highlighted several initiatives the party considers key achievements, including infrastructure expansion, eviction drives, welfare schemes for tea garden workers, the establishment of Tinsukia Medical College and Cancer Centre, and the elevated corridor along the National Highway at Kaziranga National Park.
The Yatra is set to cover Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Nalbari between March 5 and 9, with the party expecting similarly large turnouts in these districts.
The BJP described the public response to the Yatra as a direct reflection of trust and support for its governance ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
