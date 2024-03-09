National Law University observes International Women's Day at APJ Abdul Kalam Hall in Shillong

SHILLONG: To mark the celebration of International Women's Day 2024, the National Law University Meghalaya and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, in collaboration with Iaikyntiew College, Shillong, and the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, organised a workshop on 'Digital Literacy: The Transforming Power of Technology in Gender Upliftment' at the APJ Abdul Kalam Hall, National Law University, Mayurbhanj Complex, Nongthymmai, Shillong.

Addressing the inaugural programme as the chief guest, Delina Khongdup, Member, National Commission for Women (NCW), highlighted the 'Digital Shakti' project launched by the commission in 2018 to create awareness among women about the use of technology in daily life. Khongdup mentioned that approximately 3 lakh women have been trained under this project in collaboration with different educational institutions across the country. She commended the development and upscaling of women in various fields, and she especially highlighted the dignity of women in the matrilineal society of the state.

Khongdup also highlighted the functions of the National Commission of Women, which is a statutory body of the Government of India, generally concerned with advising the government on all policy matters affecting women. She mentioned the special cell of the commission that looks after the north-eastern states and the one-stop centre that is there in the state.

Other notable speakers in the programme included Prof. Indrajit Dube, Vice Chancellor, NLU-MEG; Santanu Borgohain, Director, NIELIT; Jonathan Rymbai, State Mission Manager, Financial Inclusion, MSRLS; Ivyreen Warjri, Assistant Director, Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI); and Camelia Doreen Lyngwa, Director, Social Welfare Department, a press release said.

