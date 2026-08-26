BMSS Marks Prof. Kamini Sinha’s 5th Death Anniversary, Urges Accurate Census 2027 Returns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bishnupriya Manipuri Samaj Sanstha (BMSS) remembered Prof. Kamini Mohan Sinha, former BMSS president, on his fifth death anniversary at Pilingkata, Guwahati, on August 23, 2026. Mr Kamadev Sharma presided over the meeting. presided over the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Bikram Sinha gave a detailed account of the Census 2027 so as to bring awareness among the Bishnupriya Manipuri community members for giving correct census returns. Mr Sushil Sinha said that the BMSS should be strong enough to defeat antisocial elements. He stated that discussions among various organisations in society should address the existing problems. President Kamadev Sinha appealed to the youth of the community to come forward and take the community forward.

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