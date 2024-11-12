Bodoland Mohotsov to be held in New Delhi on November 15 and 16

‘PM will be present in open session’

Guwahati: The first “Bodoland Mohotsov” is being organized at New Delhi on November 15 and November 16. A two-day mega event on culture, language, literature, and education for sustained peace, building of the Vibrant Bodoland region, and rapid development to draw national attention to the downtrodden region of India will be held. The theme of the Mohotsov is “Ethos of Peace and Harmony: An Integral Part for Nation Building.” The purpose of the event is to give the Bodoland region’s numerous indigenous communities the best possible promotion and to help them on their path to lasting peace and the development of the most troubled region in the country over the past four decades.

Addressing the media regarding the Bodoland Mohotsov president of the All Bodo Students’ Union, Dipen Boro said, “The event will be graced with the presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as the chief guest, including Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of BTR Pramod Boro, and other Union Ministers.

Dipen Bodo claimed that peace has come to the Bodoland area. He said, “The Government of India and Government of Assam have signed these historic treaties with the Bodo leaders, namely the Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) Accord in 1993, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Accord in 2003, and the Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) in 2020. On January 27, 2020, the historic Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) was signed under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. This peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland, but it also served as a catalyst for other peace settlements throughout Assam and North Eastern India. The Mohotsov celebrates the restoration of peace and resilience in the Bodoland region.”

This Mohotsov aims to bring together world leaders, business and corporate houses, civil society organizations, women leaders, artists, academicians, researchers, students, artisans, farmers, and other stakeholders in one platform to collaboratively create a shared vision of peace, transformation, growth, and development in the service of the Bodos and people living in the Bodoland region and the rest of the country and world.

The programme would be started with an open session titled “The rich Bodo culture, tradition, and literature contributing towards Indian heritage and traditions.” The highlight of the First Bodoland Mohotsov was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media about the second day programme of the Mohotsov, the General Secretary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Nilo Kt. Goyari, said that on November 16, the event will mark the celebration of the BSS’s 73rd foundation day. The moment to celebrate the glorious journey of Bodo language, literature, music, dance, visual art, and creative expressions for survival, promoting peace, love, good health, and healing of people! There would be a colourful cultural rally from Rajghat (SAI stadium) to India Gate Circle, demonstrating the rich heritage and culture of the region. There would be another session on the second day with the title, “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue Medium-of-Instruction through National Education Policy, 2020,” which would be chaired by Dr. Surath Narzary, President, BSS, and attended by Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, as the chief guest.

Thematic Discussion on “Indigenous cultural meet and discussion on building ‘Vibrant Bodoland’ Region through culture and tourism” will also be held, where Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communication and DoNER, will attend as the chief guest. The programme will end with a cultural evening to be inaugurated by Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, and Sonal Mansigh, renown classical dancer and MP, Rajya Sabha. Five thousand Bodo representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nepal will participate in the programme.

