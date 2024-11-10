Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha hits out at Minister UG Brahma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Friday criticized the cabinet minister UG Brahma for his remarks on government schemes and blamed him for being responsible of split among the same blood brothers.

In a statement, the working president of BJSM DD Narzary said minister UG Brahma in his election campaign meeting in favour of UPPL candidate Nirmal Kr Brahma for Sidli seat said the supporters of the opposition parties will not get the government schemes. He said the minister had played divisive role among the voters for their narro political interest. A minister cannot play politics with the government schemes because the public welfare schemes are not perennial property of any minister. He demanded that the Election Officer should take preventive measure over the politics on government schemes.

Narzary alleged that minister UG Brahma was involved in the split of BPF in the 2005 BTC elections, division among the then CEM of Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) SK Bwiswmuthiary and Premsing Brahma and split between the then ABSU president late Garla Batha Basumatary and late Swmbla Basumatary. He also said the minister was again trying to divide the society with government schemes for the public.

Also Read: Assam: Three Books Released at Sootea Branch Assam Sahitya Sabha Event

Also Watch: