Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A decomposed body was recovered from a drain near the Janata Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati, triggering a sensation in the locality. The body was reportedly spotted by the employees of SBI, and Dispur Police arrived at the location and recovered the body. Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, but the identity of the victim has not been recovered yet.

