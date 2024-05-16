Assam: Body of a CRPF jawan found hanging in Cachar’s Dayapur camp

Silchar: Body of a CRPF jawan was found hanging in the storeroom in Cachar’s Dayapur camp in Udharbond on Wednesday morning by his fellow jawans. The deceased had been identified as Narendra Kumar, 38, hailing from Rajasthan. On Wednesday morning, the body of Kumar was found hanging inside the storeroom of the campe. The senior officials of the camp were called in, who rushed the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The jawan was under crushing debt, which ultimately cost him his life. He was transferred to the Dayapur camp just a few months ago.

