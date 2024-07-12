Body found in gunny bag in Maligaon locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a shocking development, a body was recovered in the Maligaon locality of the city. The body was found in a gunny bag near a housing complex on Thursday morning. Locals speculated on the involvement of foul play in the development. Local police arrived at the location and initiated an investigation into the matter. The identity of the victim was later discovered as Raghubendra Gupta, alias Raghu, from Uttar Pradesh. He was a resident of the Cholapara locality of Paltan Bazar. The family members identified the body at the GMCH morgue. They also alleged that it was a planned murder.

