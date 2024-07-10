Assam: Dead Body of Student Recovered From Rented Accommodation

Biswanath: The dead body of a student was recovered in a semi-decomposed condition from the rented accommodation he was residing in. The incident took place in the Biswanath district of the state.

A student’s semi-decomposed body was recovered from a rented accommodation in Biswanath. According to sources, the body was found in a hanging condition in a room he was staying in located in the Bamgaon locality of Biswanath. The incident triggered a sensation in the locality.

The student had been staying as a tenant for the past five years in the rented accommodation in Bamgaon, where the body was found. The locals had found a stench coming from the room and when the owner of the house opened the window to inspect the cause, he discovered the dead body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

The student has been identified as Jeevan Kardong, a 23-year-old sixth-semester student at Biswanath College. The student, Jeevan Kardong, is the son of Lokeshwar Kardong from Bihmari. Local police arrived at the location and recovered the body in the presence of the magistrate before sending it for postmortem. The cause of the student’s death has not been known yet and an investigation has been initiated by the local police regarding the development.

Recently, more than 50 hours of search operations carried out in multiple locations of the city, the dead body of the 8-year-old child was recovered from a drain in Rajgah on Sunday. The child had fallen into a drain on Thursday night near Jyotinagar locality of the city. The parents of the child have identified the dead boy as their dead child.

Following more than two days of search conducted by SDRF and NDRF with the support of other organisations at multiple locations of the city from Bamunimaidam to Rajgarh, the dead body of Avinash Sarkar was finally recovered in the early hours of Sunday. The body was recovered from a drain near Rajgarh. The dead body of the child was taken to GMCH for the necessary post-mortem procedures.