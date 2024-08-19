Body found near rail line of Noonmati area in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A body was found in Sector 3 near the rail line of the Noonmati area on Saturday night. The body was identified as that of Ashok Barman, alias Tiku, (26), a resident of No. 2 Bapuji Nagar in Noonmati. The family of the deceased raised suspicion and said that the body bore injury marks that were seemingly not due to being run over by a train. The New Guwahati GRP has registered a case and sent the body to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem.

