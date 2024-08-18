Body of Youth Found with Hands Tied in Nagaon

NAGAON: The body of a youth with hands tied, identified as Harun Rashid (18) of Choto Rupahi area in Nagaon, was found on Bagariguri - Raidangia connecting road under the Bagariguri in the district on Saturday. Sources claimed that a passerby witnessed the body of the youth lying on the roadside of the PWD road and immediately informed the Jajari Police Station.

Receiving the news, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body of the youth to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Locals suspected that some miscreants might have murdered the youth and dumped the body on the roadside. There were clear marks of injury on the body. The exact reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be confirmed by the police till the time of filing this report.

