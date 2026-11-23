STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Police recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash wrapped with a cloth around the body of an unidentified man found at Narengi Railway Station on Saturday evening.

Local residents spotted the body at around 7 pm and alerted the railway police. Personnel reached the station and recovered the body of a man believed to be around 41 years old. During a search, they found the cash beside the deceased. Police sources said the man was suspected to be Biswajit Debnath, a resident of Sribhumi. However, his family members had yet to confirm his identity.