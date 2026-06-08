Two unidentified bodies recovered from railway tracks in Maligaon area of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A sense of concern prevailed in Maligaon area after two unidentified bodies were recovered from separate railway tracks on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the body of a man, believed to be around 35 years of age, was found on the railway tracks near Kamakhya Gate. His identity has not yet been established.

In another incident on the same day, the body of an elderly man, estimated to be around 65 years old, was recovered from the railway tracks near Kamakhya Junction. His identity also remains unknown.

Police suspect that both individuals may have died after being hit by passing trains, although the exact circumstances leading to the incidents are yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have initiated investigations and efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

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