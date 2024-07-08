Body of minor washed away during rains recovered in Rajgarh, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of the 8-year-old who was accidentally washed away was recovered from a drain in Rajgarh on Sunday morning. The child had fallen into a drain in Jyotinagar on the night of Thursday.

After a search operation mounted by multiple organisations that continued for over 50 hours, the body was finally discovered on Sunday. The body was then taken to GMCH for post-mortem and the family members of the child successfully identified the body. The last rites of the child were carried out later in the day.

