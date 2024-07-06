Heartbreaking Incident: 8-Year-Old Avilash Sarkar Goes Missing After Falling Into Drain; Search Continues

Guwahati: In a heartbreaking incident, a young child went missing on Thursday night and could not be traced, even though the search continued through Friday.

The 8-year-old victim, identified as Avilash Sarkar, reportedly fell into a drain after the two-wheeler that his father was driving skidded off on a slippery road. The child was apparently pulled away by the strong current, and despite desperate efforts, the father could not rescue his son.

The father informed the Chandmari Police Station, and along with SDRF personnel, a police team arrived at the scene later and joined the father in the search operation. The search continued through the day on Friday, and despite the participation of SDRF, Chandmari police, and local residents in searching the drains in the Milonpur and Jyoti Nagar areas, the boy could not be found till the time of filing this report. A slipper worn by the child was found in a drain, and the search operation is still underway.

The victim, a resident of Bhawanipur in Noonmati, reportedly completed his exams on the previous day and decided to stay back with his father at his shop despite his mother trying to take him home earlier during the day.

Congress leader Bobeta Sharma also visited the family and mentioned that the departments concerned have failed in their duties of protecting the citizens.

