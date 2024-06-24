Body of missing youth from Assam recovered from Aradonga River in Meghalaya

A Correspondent

Boko: The body of Dhrubajyoti Kalita, a 21-year-old youth who went missing at the Mawkhrang picnic spot in West Khasi Hills district on Saturday, was recovered today by the Search & Rescue Team (SRT) of Meghalaya.

According to reports, Dhrubajyoti Kalita is a resident of Milanpur village under Chhaygaon police station in the Kamrup district. Along with his four colleagues, he came to the place for an outing on Saturday. But unfortunately, he went missing after he went for a bath in the Aradonga River.

Locals tried to rescue him but failed. SRT immediately launched a search operation. The rescue team recovered his body on Sunday morning. The untimely death of the youth cast a pall of grief over his native village.

Reacting to the incident, locals told this reporter that people who arrive at Mawkhrang Picnic Spot (popularly known as Aradonga) should avoid bathing in the river, especially in the monsoon season when water level and current become unpredictable. They have urged visitors to exercise caution when visiting such natural sites during the rainy season.

Later, for further investigation, police sent the body of Dhrubajyoti for a postmortem report to Nongpoh, the district headquarter of the West Khasi Hills District.

On the other hand, another victim's body was recovered from Pathshalakoth in Boko with the help of locals and Boko police. The victim's body was found floating in the Boko river by locals, who immediately informed the Boko police. The deceased was identified as Devkanta Rabha, 50, of Dakuapara village under Boko Police Station. The victim's family said he had gone missing since he came to the Boko weekly bazaar on Saturday. The victims were believed to have drowned while crossing the Boko River to the market. The victim's body was sent to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem.

Also Read: Assam: Unidentified body found at Panikhaiti in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)