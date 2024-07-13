Body of Young Man Found in Guwahati's Mathgharia

Guwahati: The body of a man was discovered in the Boro Chowk area of Mathgharia in Guwahati early Friday morning. Local people alerted the local police after spotting the young man lying unresponsive by the roadside. The victim was later identified as Rinku Mali, a resident of Jonaki Nagar in the city.

Noonmati police arrived at the scene later to recover the body and initiate an investigation into the incident. The body of the deceased was later taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

