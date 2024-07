Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District team from Bharalumukh Police Station recovered one stolen two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 EX 7893 from Dhirenpara in less than 24 hours. One Md. Motibur Rahman, aged 19 years, of Dhirenpara, who stole the vehicle from Fatasil Bazaar earlier this morning, has been arrested. A legal action was initiated against the thief.

