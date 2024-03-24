Body of youth found in mysterious circumstances in Hatigaon area of Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of a youth was recovered in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati in mysterious circumstances, triggering a sensation among the local people.

The body was found in a house on the Shankar Path in Hatigaon, and the victim was identified as Pradip Das. He hails from Ghilamora in the Lakhimpur district of Assam and used to work in an eatery in the city. He used to stay in a rented accommodation with his friend. A team from Hatigaon police arrived at the location and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Also read; Body recovered from drain in Panikhaiti locality on the outskirts of Guwahati